MOTHERS’ UNION COFFEE MORNING: takes place on Saturday 6 April from 10.00 am until 12 noon in the Parish Room. Come along for a coffee and chat. This is the group’s Annual Fund-Raiser so they welcome your support.

PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting of the Council will be Wednesday 10 April at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

BALCOMBE CLUB: On Saturday 13 April Shola Kaye brings Diana Ross to the Victory Hall stage – a fantastic night of Motown for everyone to dance to. Tickets £10 in advance, £14 on the night. See in Club for details, or on the website.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW: was a convivial affair as ever with a good display of flowers, and some vegetables making an early appearance. Although entries were slightly down on last year we were pleased. The weather is always a moving target and many daffodils were already past their best so to have had the display that we had was good news. The Denman Plate presented for the most points in the Domestic Classes went to Rosie Wiltshire. The Mollie Nicholson Junior Challenge Cup presented for the best exhibit in the children’s classes went to Annabelle Pring. Karen Lindsay-Stewart was awarded a Diploma for the best exhibit in the flower classes and Prue Harding won the Competition Cake prize.

BADMINTON: The Minton Badminton club play in the Victory Hall on Monday evenings at 8.00 pm. They welcome new members so do go along and try them out.

AGE UK: are in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club welcoming all over 50s from 10.00 – 12.30 pm every Monday.

BONFIRES: The Parish Council has received a few complaints about anti-social bonfires recently. There are no bye-laws to prohibit bonfires in the Mid Sussex area, but the Environmental Protection Team is able to investigate any bonfires which are causing a nuisance by excess smoke, especially if they occur regularly. You can call the Environmental Protection Team on 01444 477292 or email pollution@midsussex.gov.uk. The guidelines Mid Sussex District Council publish about bonfire etiquette are as follows:-

Please avoid burning at weekends and on Bank Holidays, or other times when your neighbours may want to enjoy their gardens. Site the bonfire so that it causes least disturbance to your neighbours, this may include taking into account the wind direction. Only burn dry material, this will reduce the amount of smoke produced.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 7 April 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 Family Service, 6.00 pm Sung Evensong