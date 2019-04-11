BALCOMBE CLUB: On Saturday 13 April Shola Kaye brings Diana Ross to the Victory Hall stage – a fantastic night of Motown for everyone to dance to. Tickets £10 in advance, £14 on the night. See in Club for details, or on the website.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: takes place on Sunday 14 April from 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due on Monday 15 April to balcombemageditors@outlook.com

SUPERSTARS: this long standing Balcombe competition is running early in May and applications are due this month. Lots of events allow you to try new things and meet lots of new people. The competition runs from 7 – 12 May and is available to anyone aged 7 upwards (on 1 May 2019). Entries close Tuesday 16 April. Sign up on facebook.com/groups/balcombesuperstars by Clicking to Join the Group. The events include Cross Country, Shooting, Tennis, Badminton, Rowing, Welly Throwing, Football, Skittles etc. Past years have seen more than 50 adults and children have fun competing for the medals and trophies.

BALCOMBE CLUB OPEN MIC NIGHT: is on Tuesday 16 April in the Club.

CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 26 April at 7.30 pm is the Oscar Winner “Green Book” starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini. It tells the story of a working class bouncer who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of the Deep South in the 1960s. Tickets £6 from Threads.

AGE UK: are in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club welcoming all over 50s from 10.00 – 12.30 pm every Monday.

HALF MOON ST. GEORGE’S DAY MENU: bookings are being taken now for a special St. George’s Day Menu at the Half Moon on Tuesday 23 April. The special price menu of only £9.95 is available for lunch and dinner. Book now for Easter too by calling 811582.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Palm Sunday 14 April 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 Parish Eucharist (9.50 am meet at the Rectory if possible to process)