TIGGERS PRE-SCHOOL BUNNY HUNT: takes place on Saturday 20 April from 10 – 2.00 pm in the Parish Room and Recreation Ground. This is a fund-raising event which involves picking up a sheet from the Parish Rooms between 10.00 am and 12 noon and setting out for a trip around the Recreation Ground to find all the bunnies. After that you pop back to claim your prize and refresh yourselves with a hot drink and a piece of cake. It is just £1.50 per child (Under 1s free).

SUPERSTARS: this long standing Balcombe competition is running early in May and applications are due this month. Lots of events allow you to try new things and meet lots of new people. The competition runs from 7 – 12 May and is available to anyone aged 7 upwards (on 1 May 2019). Entries close this week. Sign up on facebook.com/groups/balcombesuperstars by Clicking to Join the Group. The events include Cross Country, Shooting, Tennis, Badminton, Rowing, Welly Throwing, Football, Skittles etc. Past years have seen more than 50 adults and children have fun competing for the medals and trophies.

BALCOMBE CLUB: On St. George’s Day Tuesday 23 April from 5.00 pm everyone is welcome to try out free traditional English games. Table bowls, darts, cribbage, toads, shove-halfpenny, draughts and table football will all be available to try. Whey not come and perfect your skills ahead of Balcombe Superstars in May. To tempt you in Harveys will be £10 a jug and a delicious Elderflower sherbet cocktail will be available at £4.

CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 26 April at 7.30 pm is the Oscar Winner “Green Book” starring Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali and Linda Cardellini. It tells the story of a working class bouncer who becomes the driver of an African-American classical pianist on a tour of the Deep South in the 1960s. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BALCOMBE COMMUNITY LINKS: is in the Victory Hall kitchen on Friday 26 April btweeen 11.00 am and 1.30 pm. Come along to chat, swap news and have a tea or coffee amongst friendly villagers.

61 CLUB: meet on Wednesday 24 April at 2.15 pm in the Parish Room.

AGE UK: are in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club welcoming all over 50s from 10.00 – 12.30 pm every Monday.

HALF MOON ST. GEORGE’S DAY MENU: bookings are being taken now for a special St. George’s Day Menu at the Half Moon on Tuesday 23 April. The special price menu of only £9.95 is available for lunch and dinner. Book now for Easter too by calling 811582.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Good Friday 19 April 10.00 am Family Service – Children take part in the story of the Last Supper and Good Friday with hot cross buns served afterwards. 2.00 pm Reflections on the Cross .

Easter Day Sunday 21 April 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 Family Eucharist with Easter Egg Hunt