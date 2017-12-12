Beech Hill community house celebrates

Following the ‘Outstanding’ rating from care watchdog the Care Quality Commission (CQC) in the Summer, Beech Hill community house for young adults with autism and learning disabilities, recently celebrated a team award.

Irene Sobowale, Chief Executive of The Disabilities Trust, the charity that owns the house and supports its occupants, said: “This award is well deserved and a way for us to recognise the tremendous amount of dedication that every member of the Beech Hill team puts in. It was a real pleasure to share this moment with them and the people that we support there.”

Beech Hill were chosen as the winners, for delivering an outstanding service and consistently going above and beyond the call of duty.

Rachel Priestly, Manager at Beech Hill, said: “It means a lot to all of us that our achievements are recognised by the Trust. We wanted to share this award with the residents of the house, so we had a lovely buffet.

“We are very proud of them and their continuous progress to be as independent as they can be.”

The Individual Award was given to Aga Grzybowska, Team Leader at The Willows, next door to Beech Hill, also run by The Disabilities Trust.

This award recognises Aga’s hard work over the past six months to transition two new service users into The Willows house, in a positive and successful manner.

Rachel Priestly, who also manages The Willows said: “Aga ensured she immediately built and maintained a good communication system with the parents and she excels at giving support to the team and the family at all times, in addition to her fantastic work with our service users.”

The recent ‘Outstanding’ CQC award puts Beech Hill in the top two per cent of care providers in the whole of England.

The report found that each service user has a trusted member of staff who ‘continuously looked for ways to ensure people had positive experiences and led fulfilling lives’.