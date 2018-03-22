Handcross Community Bus: Amendment and apology - this bus is still running on a Wednesday to Horsham leaving Drovers, The Street, at 9.30am and at present has not been cancelled as reported recently in this column.

Bolney Horticultural Society/Gardening Club’s: annual spring show will be held in the Rawson Hall on Saturday March 24. Exhibits should be staged by members between 2pm - 3pm, open to the public 3pm.

After light refreshments there will be an illustrated talk by John Negus, Dip.Hort.Wis. on ‘Twelve months of colour’. All welcome, admission free.

The Friends of Bolney CP School: are holding a table top sale in the Rawson Hall on Saturday April 21 between 10am - 12 noon. Stalls are £10.00 per table which must be booked and paid for in advance.

To book a table please contact melbrunt1@gmail.com or telephone 01444 882086.