The History Society’s: next meeting will be held on Friday April 6 at 8pm in the Rawson Hall, when Joy Madgwick will speak on ‘The Gamekeeper’s Daughter - growing up on Nymans Estate’.

The MSDC refuse freighter: will be stationed in the Rawson Hall car park on Sunday April 15, between 10am - 12 noon for a free collection of garden and household rubbish. Please do not leave any rubbish in the absence of the freighter.

Bolney Horticultural Society /Gardening Club: The Society held their Spring Show in the Rawson Hall, Bolney, on Saturday 24th March. Unfortunately entries were greatly reduced this year because of the recent very cold and snowy weather, nevertheless we received 43 entries from 13 exhibitors.

Judging was informal and all members had the opportunity to ballot for their own choice in each class.

After judging had been completed Mr John Negus Dip.Hort.Wis. gave an illustrated talk on ‘Twelve months of colour’.

Results of show as follows:

Class 1 - Daffodil (large trumpet)

1st Paul Spain, 2nd Annabel Moir, 3rd David Kennard

Class 3 - Flowering tree or shrub

1st Marigold Pym, 2nd Annabel Moir, 3rd Vicky Hawken

Class 4 -Daffodils (large cup)

1st Annabel Moir, 2nd David Kennard, Joint 3rd Marigold Pym, Allan Hunt.

Class 5 - One specimen tulip

Joint 1st Paul Spain, 2nd David Kennard, 3rd Annabel Moir

Class 7 - Polyanthus (3 stems)

1st Annabel Moir

Class 8 - Mixed daffodils and/or narcissi

1st Allan Hunt, 2nd Annabel Moir, Joint 3rd Paul Spain, David Kennard.

Class 9 - any other flower not mentioned above

1st Marigold Pym, 2nd Mary Sheppard, 3rd Paul Spain

Class 10 - Daffodil (small cup)

1st Vicken Hawken, 2nd Marigold Pym

Class 11 - one specimen pansy

1st Judy Woodland

Class 12 - one pot plant

1st Annabel Moir.

The Stan Watson Trophy was awarded to Annabel Moir for the most points in

classes 1 -12.

FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS

Class 13 ‘At this time of year’.(a petite exhibit)

1st Margaret Gilroy, 2nd Vicky Hawken, 3rd Toni White.

Class 14 ‘An Easter Basket;

1st Margaret Gilroy, 2nd Toni White, 3rd Judy Woodland

The Whitmee Cup was awarded to Margaret Gilroy for the most points in the flower arrangement classes.

Class 17 - A vase of flowers - single kind or mixed and one pot plant

1st Annabel Moir, 2nd Marigold Pym

The Nancie Clarke Cup was awarded to the winner in this class.