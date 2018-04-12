Parish Assembly: Residents of the village are invited to a Parish Assembly to be held in the Rawson Hall on Sunday April 22 from 5.45pm - 7pm. There will be a welcome from the Chairman of the Parish Council and a chance to ask questions. There will also be displays showing plans for the affordable housing development, plans for the new Rydon Homes development, details of the Bolney website, results of mobile phone survey and all village societies have been invited so you can find out more and see what they do.

Bolney School: is holding a table top sale in the Rawson Hall, The Street, Bolney RH17 5PF on Saturday April 21 between 10am - 12noon. Free entry.