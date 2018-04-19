Reminders: a busy weekend in the village, both functions in the Rawson Hall. Saturday April 21, 10am - 12 noon table top sale in aid of Bolney School.

Sunday April 22, between 5.45pm - 7pm Parish Assembly to which all residents of the parish are invited to learn more about plans for affordable housing, new Rydon Homes development, Bolney website and mobile phone survey as well as finding out more about local societies in the village.

Post Office: The Post Office at the Bookers Vineyard will be closed until April 25. Paul and Sue from Hurstpierpoint Post Office and who also have run Bolney Post Office are moving on and have sold their business in Hurstpierpoint. A new postmaster will be taking over. Watch this column for further details and information.