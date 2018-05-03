The Horticultural Society and Gardening Club: is holding a coffee morning and plant sale in the Rawson Hall on Saturday May 12 between 10am - 12 noon. Admission free, all welcome.

Batchelor’s Field Cafe: will be celebrating the Royal Wedding on Monday May 14, Wednesday May 16 and Friday May 18 with three days of themed menus each day and holding a celebration cake competition on Monday May 14. There are two categories adults and children (under eleven). Please drop your cakes into the cafe between 10am - 12noon on the Monday. There will be a display for public voting throughout the afternoon and the results will be announced at 4pm. Any size or shape of cake allowed. Adult entries will be donated to the cafe and sold throughout the week.