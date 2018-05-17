Dates for your diaries: Saturday June 30 Village Day on Batchelors Field from 2pm. This year’s theme is Village ‘Book’ Day. During the afternoon there will be various stalls, themed fancy dress competition, dog show, pony rides, maypole, face painting and much more. There will also be a Barn Dance from 6.30pm - 10.30pm. Tickets available from Batchelors’s Field Cafe, Eight Bells and Bolney CEP School. Licensed bar and food. Tables available but please bring own chairs. Adults £5.50, children under 18 £3.00 in advance or £7.00 and £4.00 on the night. More details in the coming weeks.

Caribbean Gala Evening: to be held in the Rawson Hall on Saturday July 14, 7.30pm - 11.30pm. Rum cocktail bar and traditional bar, Caribbean buffet, live music and a charity auction for Hope House Haiti Tickets £25.00 available from 07817959526 or email glewjo@gmail.com. Tickets selling fast or book now to avoid disappointment. More details to follow.