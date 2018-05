The West Sussex Mobile Library: will be calling at Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street, between 9.30am - 10.15am on Fridays June 8 and 22. All welcome to use this service.

For more information please contact 01403 224353.

Post Office: at Bookers Vineyard, Foxhole Lane, still continues to be open (under new ownership) on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9.30am - 1pm.