Bolney Village Day is to be held on Batchelors Field on Saturday June 30 between 2pm - 5pm. The theme this year is ‘village book day’ and there will be a procession leaving the Eight Bells at 1.30pm to Batchelors Field where judging for the fancy dress will take place. There are three categories - aged 7 and under; aged 8 and over and groups. During the afternoon there are many arena events including Bolney School choir and open mic, maypole dancing, children’s races and school skills and much more including many stalls and sideshows. There will also be a fun family dog show - categories include best dressed dog and owner (book theme); best looking dog; scruffiest dog and waggiest tail.

In the evening 6.30pm - 10.30pm there will be a barn dance. Tickets still available - adults £5.50 in advance (£7.50 on the door); under 18’s £3.00 in advance (£4.00 on the door) Food £7.00 per portion of meat/vegetarian lasagne, garlic bread and salad. Please take along your own chairs but there will be a limited number of tables available.

Tickets and programmes available from Bolney School, Batchelor’s Field Cafe and the Eight Bells.