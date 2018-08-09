WSCC mobile library: dates for August 17 and 31. This will be stationed at Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street, between 9.30am and 10.15am. All welcome to use this service.

BOLNEY WI: Our July speaker was GJ Minett a ‘local’ author who gave us an interesting account of his career change from schoolmaster to writer.

It was not a meteoric rise; he became a writer at the age of nine and was first published when he was sixty-three!

A Cambridge graduate, Graham taught in four schools including three years at the school which he had attended.

At fifty-five,he stopped subject teaching and became the curriculum guru which he continued to do until his retirement.

He then decided to enrol for a two year Creative Writing course at Chichester University.

He described the disciplined regime of the course which he considered a sound preparation for the life of an author. He emerged having won prestigious prizes and having learned three vital facts:

1. he wasn’t as good as he thought he was!

2. he gained a sense of responsibility due to the course’s demanding regime and

3. it gave him a cv

We heard something of the quirks of publishers - their tendency to change titles and the insistence that authors use initials and not Christian names. One quirk certainly rang a bell. When publishers say ‘It’s great....there’s just a couple of things’ which then goes on for several pages.

Graham was an entertaining and edifying speaker and we are all looking forward to reading the books which by chance he just happened to have in the car!

In August we close our doors and indulge in a ladies only Cream Tea. But we shall be delighted to see you on Sept 13th,Rawson Hall,2.30pm to hear a mystery speaker.