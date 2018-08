The Horticultural Society/Gardening Club: will be holding their annual flower and vegetable show in The Rawson Hall on Saturday September 8 at 2.30pm. Admission free.

There will be classes to enter for floral art, flowers, pot plants, vegetables, cookery and photographic. For copies of the various classes and further information please contact the Membership Secretary 01444 881640 or email judithwoodland123@btinternet.com