WWI Centenary Celebrations: The Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene are showing the film ‘Journey’s End’ (12A) in the church on Thursday November 8 at 8pm. Free entry but donations to Combat Stress invited.

Tea and coffee will be served.

Bolney’s Peace Poppies: Many people (young and old) have been making peace poppies as a commemoration of the centenary of the Great War. Please add these to the cloth beneath the war memorial in the church from October 29 where they will be displayed until November 24 for everyone to view.

BOLNEY WI: The AGM of the WI was held in the Rawson Hall on Thursday October 11.

As there were no major changes in the Officers, there was no voting and the President started the proceedings by thanking the Secretary, Judy Woodland for her support and also thanked Tricia Robinson, the Treasurer, who manages to keep us on the financial straight and narrow.

The President next thanked the Committee especially two members (Joan Clifford and Margaret Gilroy) who are stepping down after a total of twenty three years service to this group.

And finally Jo Clement was thanked for organizing the ‘Birthday flowers’. The Secretary then gave her resume of the year during which we had participated in Village Day, several Bolney Markets and she had hosted a very successful coffee morning in her garden.

The Treasurer brought the formal part of the meeting to a close with her statement of the group’s finances and the usual warnings to curb our exuberant spending.

The rest of the meeting was taken up with discussion and plans for celebrating our centenary in May 2019.

The Speaker for Thursday, November 8th is Jan Thompson and the title of her talk is ‘What’s in the Basket?’ Visitors welcomed to come along at 2.45pm at the price of £2.50 which will include tea and cakes. This meeting will take place in small hall at the Rawson