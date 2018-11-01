BOLNEY LOCAL HISTORY SOCIETY: Bolney Local History Society are delighted to announce the publication of their latest book “Bolney and the Great War”. The book covers the period from the Coronation of King George V in 1911 to the departure of the Huth family from Wykehurst Park in 1923. As well as describing Bolney’s losses it also focuses on how village life was affected by the conflict.

The book will be launched on Saturday 10th November at 11 a.m. at The Rawson Hall, The Street, Bolney. The price of the book is £10. Refreshments reflecting 1918 will be served, including “Camp” coffee. As a Special Offer for Launch Day only anyone purchasing a copy can purchase a copy of “Bolney at War” (a history of Bolney in WWII) at half price - £4 instead of the usual price of £8.

There will be a display of 159 handmade poppies (one for every man from Bolney who went to war) arranged around a copy of the Bolney War Service Record book and handmade named crosses of the 33 men who did not return together with their biographies.

The Hall will be open to visitors until 3pm.