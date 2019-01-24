Bolney Community Cafe: Rawson Hall, are celebrating Chinese New Year with special meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 4, 6 and 8th February. 2 courses. £10. 00. Please book in advance 01444 848667

BOLNEY WI: At our first meeting of 2019 we welcomed Emily Hutchings whose subject was ‘Stir it up!’

This was a practical demonstration of quick and easy meals using ingredients readily available in our larders and freezers. Emily’s initial talk resulted in very tasty topped bruschetti which were enthusiastically tried and enjoyed by all. Totally unfazed by a rogue gas cylinder,she then took us through several meals...all innovative and (almost) calorie-free. It was a very appropriate start to the year and enjoyed by everyone.

We were delighted to welcome three new members and I hope they will enjoy our varied programme for the year.

Our February meeting is on Thursday February 14th at 2.30pm at The Chapel, Top Street. The speaker is our intrepid traveller,Brenda Sands who will talk about her trip to Malawi raising money for one of her many charitable efforts.. Non members welcome £3.00 which includes tea.