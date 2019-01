Bolney Community Cafe: Rawson Hall, are celebrating Chinese New Year with special meals on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 4, 6 and 8th February. 2 courses. £10. 00. Please book in advance 01444 848667

BOLNEY WI: Our February meeting is on Thursday February 14th at 2.30pm at The Chapel, Top Street. The speaker is our intrepid traveller, Brenda Sands who will talk about her trip to Malawi raising money for one of her many charitable efforts. Non members welcome £3.00 which includes tea.