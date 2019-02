The Bolney Players: present live music and dancing with soul singer Cylvian and her band “Atelier de Soul” at the Rawson Hall on Saturday March 30, 7pm - 11pm. Tickets £20.00 to include food (hot and cold buffet served at 7.30pm) are available from the Batchelor’s Field cafe at the Rawson Hall or contact debbie.malins43@gmail.com.

Bolney Horticultural Society and Gardening Club: are holding their spring show in the Rawson Hall on Saturday March 23 at 2.30pm. More details nearer the time.