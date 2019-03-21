Bolney Horticultural Society/Gardening Club: are holding their Spring Show in the Rawson Hall on Saturday March 23. There are sixteen different classes for members to enter including flowers, pot plants and floral arrangements including one class for men only. Staging should take place between 2pm - 3pm (no prior entry forms needed). At 3pm the show will be open to the general public (no admission fee) whilst members will have a change to ballot for their choice in each class.

After light refreshments Barry Newman will give an illustrated talk on ‘The Modern Kitchen Garden’.

Bolney Players: there is still a few tickets left for their next event which will take place in the Rawson Hall on Saturday March 30, 7pm - 11pm. Live music and dancing with Soul Singer Cylvian and her band ‘Atelier de Soul’. Tickets £20.00 to include food (hot and cold buffet served at 7.30pm) These are available from the Rawson Community Cafe or contact debbie.malins43@gmail.com.

Bolney Mobile Waste Collection: The refuse freighter will be in the Rawson Hall Car Park, The Street, on Sunday April 14 between 10am - 12noon for a free collection of household and garden rubbish.

This service is now funded by the Parish Council. Please support and use this service as it will only take place in the future if well used.