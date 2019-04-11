Reminder: The mobile refuse freighter for household and garden rubbish will be at the Rawson Hall car park on Sunday April 14 between 10 - 12 noon. This is now funded by the Parish Council so please use this service as it will only take place if well used.

The Bolney Ball: Bolney CEP school are holding a Ball on Saturday April 27 in the Rawson Hall at 7.30pm. Tickets £20.00 per person to include glass of ‘bubbles’ on arrival, live band, magician, ploughman’s supper and much more. Tickets can be obtained from Batchelor’s Field Cafe, friendsofbolney@gmail.com or the school office. All proceeds to Bolney School.

TOTALLY REVISED BUS TIMETABLE: service 89 (Compass Bus) Haywards Heath to Horsham and reverse FROM 15th APRIL.

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAY AND FRIDAYS ONLY - Bolney to Haywards Heath 0820 (schooldays only) 0833 (school holidays only) 1124, 1339, 1703.

Haywards Heath to Bolney - 0948, 1203, 1513, 1733

Horsham to Bolney 0725(schooldays only) 0800 (school holidays only) 1051, 1306, 1630.

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAY ONLY - Bolney to Haywards Heath 0820 (schooldays only) 0833 (school holidays only) 1703.

Haywards Heath to Bolney 1513, 1733

NO SERVICE ON SATURDAYS

Timetables are now available on the bus and also will be, nearer the time, posted on the bus stop at Drovers, Paynesfield, The Street. For further information and full timetables please visit www.compass-travel.co.uk