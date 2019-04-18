Easter Services: at the Parish Church of St Mary Magdalene - Good Friday 2pm Liturgy for Good Friday; Easter Day 10am Breathing Space family Eucharist.

The annual Bolney Pram Race: will take place on Easter Monday starting at the Eight Bells Public House, The Street. There are two races - juniors at 12 noon and seniors at 1pm. During the afternoon there will be food available and entertainment at the Eight Bells.

Dates for your diaries: Saturday May 11 the Horticultural Society/Gardening Club will be holding a coffee morning and plant sale in the Rawson Hall at 10am.

Bolney Village Day will be held on Batchelors Field on Saturday July 13 between 2 - 5pm. NOTE CHANGE OF DATE. Theme this year ‘Musicals’. In the evening there will be a barn dance from 6.30pm.

More details on the above events nearer the time.