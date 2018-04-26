BURGESS HILL ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMENS SECTION: At our Meeting on 10th April, our Chairman Sarah Voce read out notes from the Central Committee for the period between October 2017 and February 2018, she also advised us of relevant Branch Closures.

Our Treasurer, Evelyn Clarke, then gave us the financial report. Anyone wishing to attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Albert Hall on Saturday 10th November needs to let us have their deposit of £10.00. The final cost will be dependent on the number on the coach. She also reminded Members of our Bingo evenings which are always on the 3rd Wednesday of each month, with next month’s on May 16th.

There then followed a talk by Andy Thomas entitled “The Conspiracy of Theories”. This covered a wide spectrum of events through the ages(including the Gunpowder Plot and the death of Princess Diana). We all enjoy Andy,s talks as he is a most interesting speaker and certainly knows his subject. The evening concluded with questions from the audience.

Our next Meeting will take place on 1st May and is entitled “Help Us Make a River of Poppies” This will take the form of a workshop as part of the River of Poppies project where we will find out more about the project and also make poppies, and learn the art of wet felting. If you will be knitting please bring along either size 11 or size 9 needles(if you have them) or if crocheting bring a 3.5mm hook and wool needle if you have them. We need red and black DK wool and if anyone has any, please contact Sarah, even if you are not coming to the Meeting. Donations will be accepted to help cover the costs of materials. To book your place contact Sarah Voce on 01444246655.