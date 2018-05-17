BURGESS HILL ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMENS SECTION: At our Meeting on 1st May, Evelyn our Treasurer submitted her report for April 2018, which showed that we have a healthy balance in hand.

There then followed a workshop and talk by Sylvia who is a member of the Haywards Heath Horticultural Society. This was a most interesting and informative insight into the setting up and implementation of the River of Poppies in Haywards Heath, which will stretch from the Orchards to Muster Green ,and is in aid of the Poppy Appeal. A demonstration on wet felting then followed after which we all decided whether we were going to try wet felting, knitting or crochet to make our poppies. Members and Guests very much enjoyed the activities and a fun evening ensued. Any completed poppies should be given to Sarah at the next Meeting on 5th June, and any queries may be directed to her on 01444 246655.

Our Speaker next month is Harry Pope who is going to talk about “Buried Secrets”