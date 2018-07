Burgess Hill History Society’s: monthly meeting is on Friday 13”at 8pm. Popular Brighton historian, Jackie Marsh-Hobbs, will be talking about the lifestyle of Sir & Lady Thomas Stanford & their servants who lived in Preston Manor during the Edwardian Period.

Everyone welcome, members £1, visitors £3 including refreshments Cyprus Hall RH15 8DX , 20.00

The museum will be open in the room behind Cyprus Hall On Saturday 14th, 10.00 to 12.00.