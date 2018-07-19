Burgess Hill

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMENS SECTION

At our Meeting on 3rd July, our Chairman Sarah Voce, advised Members that we had been invited to the Strictly Poppies event in Haywards Heath which took place on 15th July. This event echoed the 2014 Poppy Display at the Tower of London.

Our Treasurer, Evelyn Clarke, then submitted her report which shows that we have a healthy balance. Would Members please note that all monies paid as deposits for the Albert Hall Festival of Remembrance will be refunded. Please also note that Membership of the Womens Section for the following year will cost £19.00.

We then enjoyed a talk on silver jewellery given by Barbara Ehlers. This covered the period from the beginning of silver jewellery, which dates from 361 to 334BC, to interesting facts about the make up of silver and its healing properties. The history of silver is quite fascinating, and we also had the opportunity to see how Barbara works as well as views of her workshop. Examples of her jewellery were then passed round and they were quite unique.

DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: 7th AUGUST Rosalie Birchmore. Please bring any requests for music. 4th SEPTEMBER Fishn chips and Bird Bingo Please order your Fishnchips asap. 2nd OCTOBER AGM and talk by David Parker on WW1. 5th DECEMBER Christmas Lunch at the Hassocks Hotel