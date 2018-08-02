Charity Indian Sunday Buffet Lunch: On Sunday September 23 midday at India Garden, 199 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, all welcome, a choice of four Indian dishes with Bhaji’s and Naan bread served buffet style to include a soft or alcoholic drink price £20 per head all profits going to St. Peter & St ames Hospice. Limited number of tickets selling fast please contact Geoff Atkins on 07969 344 136

Charity Domino Drive: on Friday, November 23 6.45pm start finish by 10.30pm at The King’s Centre, 33-35 Victoria Road, Burgess Hill RH15 9LR, all welcome to include a Ploughman’s Supper, Tea or Coffee and Prize for over all winner. Ticket Price £10 Adult £5 Child 10-14years all profits going to St. Peter & St. James Hospice. Contact Geoff Atkins on 07969344136.

Volunteers Needed: To assist in anyway feasible with the St. Peter & St. James Hospice Burgess Hill Support Group to help raise funds by running many different fund raising events from bucket collections; stands at various events, coffee mornings; themed charity Meals and other fun events like Domino Drives, Casino Nights etc. etc This is a recently formed group of passionate people wishing help keep this wonderful organisation running to serve the Mid-Sussex Community. If you feel you can spare the odd day here and there please contact Geoff Atkins on 07969344136. Our next meeting will be held at The Potters Pub, Station Road, Burgess Hill on Monday 6th August 7pm start all welcome to attend.