Burgess Hill

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION WOMENS SECTION: At the Meeting on 7th August, the following information was given to Members by our Chairman Sarah Voce. Our next Meeting on 4th September will be the ever popular Bird Bingo and Fish and Chip supper. Please note that Fish n Chips need to be booked for in advance. The AGM which is on 2nd October, will include a talk by David Walker on WW1. The Meeting on 6th November will be a Christmas Card workshop which will cost Members £2.50 each and Guests £5.00. You will be able to make 2 cards and a gift tag, and we need to know the numbers of those attending by October as the packs have to be made in advance. The December Meeting will be the Christmas Lunch on December 5th.

Please note that the Membership Fee is £19.00 and needs to be paid as soon as possible.

Rosalie Birchmore then entertained us with a selection of musical items interspersed by anecdotes and jokes. After a short break, the audience were encouraged to join in which we all did with great enthusiasm. Rosalie is such an accomplished artiste and there is no piece of music which she does not know. We had a most enjoyable sing-song and a fun evening.