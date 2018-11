Charity Quiz Night: on Thursday 17th January 2019, 7.30pm for 8pm Start at The Woolpack Pub, Howard Avenue, Burgess Hill RH15 8TS,

Ticket Price £5 per person, all welcome to include Chilli or Cheese Nacho’s teams of between 4-6,all teams need a name. All profits going to St. Peter & St. James Hospice. Please contact Geoff Atkins on 07969344136.