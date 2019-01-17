Charity Casino Night: on Saturday 9th March 2019, 7.00pm for start at 7.15pm - 10.15pm at St.Wilfred’s Church Hall, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9EN. Ticket Price £20 per person, to include a buffet supper, 20 chips to start (extra available for donation to hospice). Tea, coffee, soft and limited alcoholic drinks available from bar. Prize for Luckiest Female and Luckiest Male (non-monetary). This will be a fun night for all and will sell out very quickly so don’t be slow to book, come and join in the fun while supporting your local St. Peter & St. James Hospice who will benefit from all profits. Tickets available from Geoff Atkins on 07969344136.

Charity Quiz Night: on Tuesday 19th March 2019 7.30pm for 8.00pm start at The Woolpack, Howard Avenue, Burgess Hill, RH15 8TS, Tickets £5 per person to include Cheese or Chilli Nacho’s. Teams of between 4 - 6 people, all teams must have a name. Come and have a fun evening while supporting your local St. Peter & St. James Hospice. Tickets available from Geoff Atkins on 07969344136

Charity 60’s & 70’s Rock Tribute Night: on Friday 12th April 2019 7.00pm for 7.15pm start at St. Wilfred’s Church Hall, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9EN. Ticket Price £15 to include Fish & Chips supper or other alternatives. Go back in time with Lorelei and have fun while supporting your local St. Peter & St. James Hospice. Tickets available from Geoff Atkins on 07969344136.