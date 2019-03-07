Friday March 8th: at Cyprus Hall, Cyprus Road. Burgess Hill Heritage and History Association’s 40th anniversary celebration meeting. Come and browse through the museum artefacts, archives and displays and join us for a fund raising auction. Auction donations welcome. Members £1.50, visitors £3.50 including refreshments.

Charity Casino Night: on Saturday, March 9 2019, 7pm for start at 7.15pm - 10.15pm at St.Wilfred’s Church Hall, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9EN.

Ticket Price £20 per person, to include a buffet supper, 20 chips to start (extra available for donation to hospice).

Tea, coffee, soft and limited alcoholic drinks available from bar. Prize for Luckiest Female and Luckiest Male (non-monetary).

This will be a fun night for all and will sell out very quickly so don’t be slow to book, come and join in the fun while supporting your local St. Peter & St. James Hospice who will benefit from all profits.

Tickets available from Geoff Atkins on 07969344136.

Burgess Hill Methodist Church: London road (entrance off Gloucester road) Coffee Morning. Come along for a hot drink and a chat, 10.30am till 11.30am, all welcome.

Charity Quiz Night: on Tuesday, March 19 2019 7.30pm for 8pm start at The Woolpack, Howard Avenue, Burgess Hill, RH15 8TS,

Tickets £5 per person to include Cheese or Chilli Nacho’s.

Teams of between 4 - 6 people, all teams must have a name.

Come and have a fun evening while supporting your local St. Peter & St. James Hospice.

Tickets available from Geoff Atkins on 07969344136

Charity 60’s & 70’s Rock Tribute Night: on Friday, April 12 2019 7pm for 7.15pm start at St Wilfred’s Church Hall, Station Road, Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 9EN.

Ticket Price £15 to include Fish & Chips supper or other alternatives.

Go back in time with Lorelei and have fun while supporting your local St Peter & St James Hospice. Tickets available from Geoff Atkins on 07969344136.