Charity Quiz Night: on Tuesday, March 19 2019 7.30pm for 8pm start at The Woolpack, Howard Avenue, Burgess Hill, RH15 8TS,

Tickets £5 per person to include Cheese or Chilli Nacho’s.

Teams of between 4 - 6 people, all teams must have a name.

Come and have a fun evening while supporting your local St. Peter & St. James Hospice.

Tickets available from Geoff Atkins on 07969344136.

Royal British Legion Women’s Section: At our meeting on Tuesday 5 March we had a talk and art class from Danny from Danny Kington Art. Danny talked about his passion for cartooning and caricature and about the art classes he has been running for children. He also shared his amazing portfolio of drawings, including caricatures of royals, politicians and celebrities.

Then we had the opportunity to do some drawing ourselves! Danny guided us through the process of constructing a simple figure using pencil, then adding shape and further detail before inking in the drawing. We were encouraged to add some colour and finishing touches such as shadow and movement lines. We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and Danny’s tuition and encouragement was superb. If you want to know more about Danny’s art see his webpage at https://www.dannykingtonart.com.

The Royal British Legion Women’s Section Burgess Hill branch meet on the first Tuesday of the month at Cyprus Hall, Burgess Hill at 7:30pm. Admission free to members of the Burgess Hill Women’s Section and £3 for visitors. Upcoming talks include: Tues 2 April - The Fire at Uppark House - A Fire Officer’s view by Ken Lloyd. Tues 7 May - Memoirs of a Media Composer by Paul Lewis. Tues 4 June - The influence of invasions on the English Language by Paul Lovett