BURGESS HILL WI ON THE MOVE: Burgess Hill Martlets WI (BHMWI), one of the biggest in West Sussex is changing premises and meeting days. With effect from April their meetings will change from the first Tuesday to the second Monday in the month. At the same time they will be moving from the Kings Church to Woodland Mead.

At their first meeting in their changed venue at 7.45 on Monday the 8th April, Tony Harris as Sherlock Holmes will be inaugurating their new premises and meeting day. Tony spoke to the group last year as Henry V111 and proved to be one of highlights of the 2017/2018 programme.

As Irene Samphier the President of BHMWI explained, “Although we’re sorry to have to leave the Kings Centre we are fortunate that we have found new premises that can accommodate over 70 members. As a WI we are looking ahead and we see these changes as an opportunity to attract new members who have not been able to attend our meetings on Tuesdays due to other commitments.”

The WI President also confirmed that this active and diverse WI will continue to run its craft group at Kings Centre, a Scrabble/Rummikub club at Cyprus Hall and a book group at member’s houses. There will also be the usual programme of entertaining speakers at most meetings and a diverse programme of outings.

At their final meeting in Kings Hall last Tuesday, BHMWI had an interesting and entertaining presentation from Andy Thomas, looking at crop circles. The general consensus was nobody seemed sure who or what was causing them.