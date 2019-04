Charity Quiz Night: on Thursday 23rd May, 7.30pm for 8.00pm Start at The Woolpack, Howard Avenue, Burgess Hill, West Sussex RH15 8TS.

Ticket Price £5 per head to include Cheese or Chilli Nacho’s, teams of 4-6, all teams to have a name.

Come and join in the fun while supporting your local St.Peter & St. James Hospice who will benefit from all profits, limited tickets left, please be quick. Tickets available from Geoff Atkins 07969344136.