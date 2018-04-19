MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

ST GEORGE’S DAY FETE: organised by Chailey Bonfire Society in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, takes place this Saturday (April 21). There will be a Dog Show, table top and village stalls, Punch & Judy, tombola, refreshments including barbecue, beer tent, tea, coffee and soft drinks, sandwiches and cakes. The fete will be open to the public from 12pm to 4pm. If you would like more information, particularly regarding a table top, call Yasmin on 07376071248 or email yasmin.black93@gmail.com.

ASTRONOMY IN THE PUB: The 6th Chailey Astronomy in the Pub takes place this Saturday (April 21) from 5pm to 12pm. Do go along for a night under the stars at the Five Bells in Chailey. Learn about the wonders of the universe and how to view them. If clear, there will be telescopes aimed at objects for you to view, along with a team of amateur and professional astronomers to answer your questions. Entry is free, so why not join them. For more information call Richie Jarvis on 07702 705427 or email richie@nebul.ae.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30 pm on Tuesday April 24 at The Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

TOY AND RAIL COLLECTORS’ FAIR: is at the Bluebell Railway, Horsted Keynes Station, on Sunday April 28 from 10am to 4pm. There will be model railways (new and second-hand), die-cast, collectables, railway books, Railwayana, photographs and preservation societies. Admission is by platform ticket or free with train travel ticket or Bluebell membership card.

WOLF RUN: This 10K extreme obstacle course takes place on April 28 and 29 at Pippingford, Near Chelwood Gate). The Wolf Run is a fun way to challenge yourself and support Chailey Heritage Foundation, this year’s nominated charity, at the same time. For details of the event visit https://thewolfrun.com/springwolf/. As well as entrants, the Foundation would like volunteers to support them over the two days by helping to man the Key and Bag Drop and the bouncy castle. If you, your friends or family are up for a challenge or would like to help through volunteering please do contact Joan Martin, Community and Events Fundraiser at the Foundation, on 01825 724444 ext. 718 for more details.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30 pm on Tuesday May 1 at The Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Tuesday May 1, at the village hall, at 7.45pm and the May meeting is traditionally the time when the Resolution to be debated at the Annual Meeting in June is considered. This year there were an amazing 101,000 shortlist selections received from members and the one chosen, which will be discussed, is captioned Mental Health Matters. Afterwards there will be a Flower Arrangement Workshop, led by a member, so take a bunch of flowers with you along with some foliage such as ivy and pittosporum and see you can create. Oasis and a container will be provided. Prospective members and guests are most welcome for a nominal donation of £3, which includes homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY BONFIRE SOCIETY AGM: takes place at the Five Bells, Chailey Green, on Wednesday May 2 at 8.15pm. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the Bonfire Society.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly against Brighton Malayalee Association at the Sports Pavilion, North Chailey, (just off the A272) on Sunday May 6 starting at 2pm. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

HOLIDAY MILLENNIUM WALK: the annual Chailey Link Walk takes place on Monday May 7 starting at 10am from the Pavilion at the Sports Ground, North Chailey. The walk covers 6.5 miles (although there is a ‘short cut’ reducing it to 4 miles) and goes across Memorial and Pound Commons, through ancient woodland and bluebell woods with splendid views of the Downs, St Peter’s Church and surrounding farmland. At the end there will be a barbeque for those who have completed the walk. Maps with full instructions will be available at the start. If you have never done the walk before, or are new to Chailey, do come along and enjoy meeting new and old friends whilst getting some exercise, listening to the birdsong and admiring the bluebells. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519 or Trevor Smith on 01273 891008.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: is on Friday May 11 at the village hall and starts at 7.30pm. Although those attending are invited to assemble from 7pm when light refreshments will be served and there will be an opportunity to talk to your fellow residents and to representatives from the Parish and District Councils and local organisations and societies. The Annual Parish Meeting is not a meeting of the Parish Council. Instead it is a meeting which provides the opportunity for residents to get together to hear about what is going on in Chailey and to be involved with issues that will affect Chailey in the future. It is hoped that as many people as possible will attend the meeting. There will be opportunities for those attending to raise questions about matters relevant to Chailey and to contribute to a discussion about infrastructure and other projects that could be considered in the medium and longer terms. Please take the opportunity to contribute to your village by coming along and taking part. The full agenda for the meeting will be published nearer the date of the meeting on the Parish Council’s noticeboards and website (www.chailey.org/). If you have any queries, please contact the Clerk to the Parish Council, Stephen Treharne, on 01825 722388 or via chaileypc@btconnect.com.

FIND OUT MORE: Days you are invited to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway. The next day is on Sunday May 13 from 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. The day includes a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open twice during May, firstly on Sunday May 13 from 3pm to 5pm and then the usual opening on the last Sunday May 27. National Mills Weekend is May 12 and 13 and the Downland Radio Group will be at the Mill contacting Mills throughout the UK and Europe; they welcome visitors on Saturday and on Sunday morning up to noon. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children between 10 and 16. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held on the third Thursday of each month at 12.30pm, in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday May 17. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

PLANT SALE: will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 19 from 10am to midday. As the sale is being organised by the Horticultural Society there will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.