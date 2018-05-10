REPAIR CAFE IN CHAILEY: The International Repair Cafe organisation supports free meeting places where expert volunteers with repair skills in all kinds of fields repair things such as clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, bicycles, crockery, appliances, toys and much more. Visitors bring broken items from home which might otherwise be disposed of. They watch while the specialists start working on them, perhaps learning something about repairing as they do so. They can also enjoy a cup of tea or coffee while they are waiting. Traditionally, the Cafes run one Saturday a month for 3 hours, so the commitment is not huge. The support of both Chailey Parish Council and the Parish Hall Committee is being sought and Bryan (who currently volunteers at both Forest Row and Horsham Repair Cafes) would like to see what interest there is locally to establish a Repair Cafe. Do contact Bryan, at brymac@btinternet.com, if you would be interested in helping or would like to find out more.

MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: is tomorrow (Friday May 11) at the village hall and starts at 7.30pm. Although those attending are invited to assemble from 7pm when light refreshments will be served and there will be an opportunity to talk to your fellow residents and to representatives from the Parish and District Councils and local organisations and societies. The Annual Parish Meeting is not a meeting of the Parish Council. Instead it is a meeting which provides the opportunity for residents to get together to hear about what is going on in Chailey and to be involved with issues that will affect Chailey in the future. It is hoped that as many people as possible will attend the meeting. There will be opportunities for those attending to raise questions about matters relevant to Chailey and to contribute to a discussion about infrastructure and other projects that could be considered in the medium and longer terms. Please take the opportunity to contribute to your village by coming along and taking part. The full agenda for the meeting will be published nearer the date of the meeting on the Parish Council’s noticeboards and website (www.chailey.org/). If you have any queries, please contact the Clerk to the Parish Council, Stephen Treharne, on 01825 722388 or via chaileypc@btconnect.com.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details

FIND OUT MORE: Days you are invited to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway. The next day is this Sunday (May 13) from 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. The day includes a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly against Gully Cricketers at the Sports Pavilion, North Chailey, (just off the A272) this Sunday (May 13) starting at 1.30pm. If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open twice during May, firstly this Sunday (May 13) from 3pm to 5pm and then the usual opening on the last Sunday May 27. National Mills Weekend is May 12 and 13 and the Downland Radio Group will be at the Mill contacting Mills throughout the UK and Europe; they welcome visitors on Saturday and on Sunday morning up to noon. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children between 10 and 16. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church is held on the third Thursday of each month at 12.30pm, in the church, on Chailey Green, and the next lunch club is on Thursday May 17. All are welcome to go along for a delicious meal, meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact Julia Guerard on 01825 722967.

PLANT SALE: will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 19 from 10am to midday. As the sale is being organised by the Horticultural Society there will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

OPEN GARDEN: at St Peter & St James Hospice takes place on Sunday May 20 from 1.30pm to 5pm. Friends of the Hospice across the region are kindly opening their garden gates in support of St Peter & St James and you are invited. The season begins with an event at the Hospice. Spot birds and butterflies in their Woodland Walk and admire the wonderful work of their volunteer gardening team throughout their glorious grounds. You can also meet their donkeys, Dudley and Dylan. There will also be homemade teas, plant sales and assorted stalls. Admission costs £2, with children free.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30 pm on Tuesday June 5 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Tuesday June 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm. The speaker will be Peter Thompson on the subject ‘You the Jury’. Prospective members and guests are most welcome for a nominal donation of £3, which includes homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.