MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

FIND OUT MORE: Day takes place this Sunday (June 10) starting at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering in the various departments at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes to show the variety of roles and departments that you can volunteer for. For more information, email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: sees Chailey in a friendly against Plumpton CC this Sunday (June 10) starting at 2pm at the Sports Pavilion, North Chailey (just off the A272). If you would like to play cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, you will be made most welcome. If you wish to play or would like more information call Peter on 07709946880.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30 pm on Tuesday June 19 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: takes place on a Thursday every month (apart from August), at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The Lunch Club dates for this year are June 21, July 19, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 13. There will be no lunch club in August. Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, also meet new people and chat and relax. The food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open on Sunday June 24 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

TREKKING AGAIN FOR THE TRACK: With the Bluebell Railway’s major fundraising appeal still being the Tr(ack) Action Appeal they have decided that all sponsorship money raised from the Trek will go towards purchasing more replacement track panels. The evening of Saturday June 30 has been set for a five-mile Track Trek between Horsted Keynes and Sheffield Park. The Track Trek will start from Horsted Keynes with registration and safety briefings taking place between 5pm and 6pm, with the walk starting at 6pm. Trekkers can park their cars at Horsted Keynes to start the walk, or alternatively use the Railway’s train service from East Grinstead or Sheffield Park to arrive at Horsted Keynes in time to start the walk. From Sheffield Park, walkers should catch the 5.15pm train and from East Grinstead the 5pm departure. A special evening train service after the Trek has finished will take walkers back to Horsted Keynes and East Grinstead stations. It is hoped as many people will take this opportunity to walk part of the line on a summer’s evening and raising sponsorship for the Railway. The minimum expected sponsorship value is £20 per person and £35 for a couple or family (two adults and three children aged between 10 and 16 years). All trekkers will receive a certificate after completing the Trek, and those who raise more than £100 in sponsorship will receive a commemorative medal. You can create your own page at BTs MyDonate. For more details and to download a sponsorship form visit http://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/bluebell/funding/fftf/.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30 pm on Tuesday July 3 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: meet on Tuesday July 3, at the village hall, at 7.45pm for what will be their annual Members’ Meeting. This is when the Committee sit back and members arrange and run the meeting. The speaker is a surprise. Prospective members and guests are most welcome for a nominal donation of £3, which includes homemade refreshments. To find out more call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Repair Cafes are meeting places where expert volunteers with repair skills in all kinds of fields repair things such as clothes, furniture, electrical appliances, bicycles, crockery, appliances, toys, and much more. Visitors bring broken items from home which might otherwise be taken to the tip. They watch while the specialists start working on them, perhaps learning something about repairing as they do so, enjoying a cup of tea or coffee while they are waiting. There is no charge, but visitors are invited to make a donation towards the running costs of the café. There has been significant interest and support for a Repair Café in Chailey and the grand opening of the Café will take place at the village hall on Saturday August 11. The Café will then be open on Saturdays September 1, October 13, November 24 and December 15 from 10am to 1pm, except Saturday November 24 which will be from 2pm to 5pm. In 2019 the Repair Café will be open on the second Saturday of every month (apart from September when it will be a different Saturday) from 10am to 1pm. To find out more about the Café please visit Facebook in Chailey Chat, Newick Talk and both the Haywards Heath and Uckfield Freegle forums. Also do contact Bryan, at brymac@btinternet.com, if you would you like to help or find out more. The commitment is not huge and as Bryan will tell you from personal experience as a volunteer at the Forest Row and Horsham Repair Cafes it is great fun.