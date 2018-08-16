MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, takes place every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

CRICKET: Chailey CC are looking for more players for friendly games on Sundays. Players (young or older than young) are always welcome. The Club appreciates that family or other commitments may mean that you cannot turn out for every game. No worries, you would still be very welcome. So if you would like to play cricket regularly or occasionally, even if it is just once, twice or three times a year then call Peter on 07709946880.

VINTAGE AND PRESTIGE CAR DAY: at The Lamb, Piltdown, on Sunday August 26 from midday until 4pm. It is one of the best car shows in Sussex and all proceeds raised on the day will be split between two local charities St Peter & St James Hospice and Chailey Heritage Foundation. As well as sporty, vintage and prestige cars, there will be live jazz, a ‘Hop Hut’ with up to 20 real ales, bouncy castle, face painting, raffles and more. For more information about the event or to register your car, please visit http://lambpiltdown.co.uk/.

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will be open this Sunday (August 26) from 3pm to 5pm. Admission is £1 for adults and 50p for children aged between 10 and 16. For more information call John Smith on 01825 723519.

VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation is looking for volunteers; the first event is the Sussex Gin Fest Saturday on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 September on Brighton Seafront (near the i360), including a complimentary ticket to attend the event on the other day. Volunteer roles will include selling tombola tickets, handing out information and talking with people about the Foundation’s work. The Foundation is looking to raise funds and support for some of their much-needed resources, from hippotherapy sessions to Eyegaze technology. Also the Foundation would be grateful for volunteers to assist with a fundraising stand, between 8.30am and 4pm, at the Bo Peep Hill Climb (www.chf.org.uk/event-bo-peep.html) on Sunday September 16. Similarly to help with bucket collections at the Classics in Town at Burgess Hill (www.chf.org.uk/event-classics-in-town.html) on Sunday September 23 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. Then to assist the organisers of the Wolf Run Pippingford (www.chf.org.uk/event-autumn-wolf.html) on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 September from 8.30am to 4pm. If you are able to support the Foundation with any of these events please email the Foundation at fundraising@chf.org.uk or call on 01825 724752. You will be given more details at a briefing before the event.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ’S: opening day was a great success. The morning exceeded everybody’s expectations with 19 volunteers and about 40 visitors. There were 26 repairs attempted, many successfully, including several bicycles, a hedge trimmer, hoovers, an antique evening bag, a necklace and a china cow.

The first repair was Guy Boyling’s bicycle and Bryan McAlley, the Founder and Coordinator of the Café, presented Guy with a bottle of Prosecco to mark the Cafe’s very first repair. To see photographs of the opening event visit https://www.facebook.com/RepairCafesUK/?modal=admin_todo_tour. Chailey Repair Café will be open, at the village hall, from 10am to 1pm on Saturdays September 1, October 13 and December 15 and from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday November 24. Our MP Maria Caulfield will be attending the Café on Saturday October 13. Chailey Repair Café is part of a world-wide movement where volunteer experts repair things free of charge. Anyone can take along broken items or clothing needing repair from home, and have a cup of tea or coffee and a cake whilst waiting so do go along. More volunteers are most welcome, so if you are able to offer electrical, bicycle, furniture or any handiwork or craft repair skills please email Bryan McAlley at brymac@btinternet.com.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council’s Planning Committee at 7.30 pm on Tuesday September 4 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Committee will be considering current planning applications and the Council’s response to them. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday September 4, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when the speaker, whose talk on ‘Scams’ comes highly recommended, is Lee Ede a Trading Standards Officer. As this talk is likely be of interest to many people this will be an open meeting, so do go along (gentlemen too) you are all welcome to attend and learn more about scams and know how to spot one. There is a nominal charge of £3 which includes homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHARITY BINGO & BUBBLY: at the Bluebell Vineyard Estates takes place on Friday September 7. Arrive from 6pm, Bingo starts at 7.30pm. Tickets £20 includes a glass of English sparkling wine, local seasonal picnic box and two bingo strips. There will be a bar and charity auction. For more information email info@craigpayne.co.uk and for tickets visit www.craigpayne.co.uk/bingoandbubbly.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: Autumn Show is on Saturday September 8 and they hope to see you there either as an exhibitor or a visitor. For more information about the show contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@waitrose.com or Jo Barnes via chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com.

FIND OUT MORE: Day takes place on Sunday September 9 at 10.30am at Sheffield Park Station, and ending around 4.30pm. You are invited to attend to find out about what volunteering at the Bluebell Railway entails. The day will include a tour behind the scenes and for more information email Volunteer Recruitment Leader David Chappell at Volunteering@bluebell-railway.co.uk or call 01825 720800.

MAKE A WILL FORTNIGHT: Solicitors from across the South-East (including Dean Wilson in Brighton, Adams & Remers in Lewes, Griffith Smith LLP in Hassocks, Griffith Smith Conway in Hove and J E Bennett in Sevenoaks) have partnered with Chailey Heritage Foundation to support the charity’s annual campaign. Participating solicitors will kindly be waiving their fees for a fixed number of appointments made during that time. However, individuals are requested to consider a donation to the charity in lieu of payment. Suggested donation amounts are £75 to add a Codicil to an existing Will, £120 for a Single Will and £180 for Mirror Wills. The campaign runs from Monday 10 to Friday 21 September and you can book an appointment any time during this two week period. If you don’t yet have a Will, or you need to make changes to your Will, this is an opportunity to do so. To find out more about Make a Will Fortnight, visit www.chf.org.uk/wills or contact Chailey Heritage Foundation on 01825 724752.

BONFIRE BADGE NIGHT: will be held on Friday September 14 at the Five Bells. Do go along and join or renew your membership; members of the Society will be there and you are welcome to join them and stay for a drink. There will be a raffle to raise funds for bonfire night.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30 pm on Tuesday September 18 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they wish to raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: takes place at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday September 20 and after that October 18, November 15 and December 13.Just go along and enjoy a delicious meal at 12.30pm, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

JUMBLE SALE: takes place on Saturday September 22 at 11am, at the village hall, to raise funds for Chailey Bonfire Society.

ADVERTISING: If you run a local business and would be interested in placing an advert in Chailey Bonfire Society’s programme for their bonfire night celebrations on Saturday November 10 please contact anthonytomlinson90@gmail.com for more details.