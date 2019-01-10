MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: is open on Saturday January 12. Free fridge magnets with the Café opening dates are available, at the Café. Chailey Repair Café is part of a world-wide movement where volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. Anyone can take along broken items or clothing needing repair and enjoy cup of tea or coffee and a cake whilst waiting. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

LUNCH CLUB: is at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday January 17. Just go along and enjoy a delicious lunch at midday, the food is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30 pm on Tuesday January 22 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a wish to range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

BLUEBELL RAILWAY: Some of the Railway’s 2019 event dates have been published and they include Branch Line Weekend, Toy & Rail Collectors’ Fair, Trains After Dark, Steam and Beer Festival, Steam Through the Ages and more. For details visit https://www.bluebell-railway.co.uk/bluebell/events/index.html.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday February 5, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green, starting at 7.30 pm. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday February 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm. The title of the talk, by Ros Black, is ‘Scandal, Salvation and Suffrage’. Prospective members and guests are always welcome and a donation of £3 will include homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.