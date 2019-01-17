MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meet every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council on Tuesday January 22 and the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday February 5, at 7.30pm, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a wide range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they raise and any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday February 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm. The title of the talk, by Ros Black, is ‘Scandal, Salvation and Suffrage’. Ros is a local author and is sure to give a fascinating talk. Prospective members and guests are always welcome and a donation of £3 will include homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: is open, at the village hall, on Saturday February 9. When the Café opened its doors in January there were 25 volunteers and more than eighty visitors from all parts of East and West Sussex and Kent. Within five minutes of opening the hall was full and repairs were still being undertaken until 1pm when they closed the doors. Items for repair included a unique hand-painted ceramic plate, a wooden owl, blocked vacuum cleaners, a magnificent cuckoo clock, two typewriters, clothing, radios and more. Chailey Repair Café is part of a world-wide movement where volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. Anyone can take along broken items or clothing needing repair and enjoy cup of tea or coffee and a cake whilst waiting. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

LUNCH CLUB: at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green, is on the third Thursday of each month so the next lunch will be Thursday February 21. Just go along and enjoy a delicious lunch from 12.30 to 2pm. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. There is easy access and disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

FLOWER ARRANGING DEMONSTRATION: by Shirley Carman-Martin, organised by the Horticultural Society, is at the Reading Room on Tuesday February 26 at 6pm. All are welcome. Cheese and wine will be provided and there is no charge. For more information call Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or pge44@icloud.com.

JUMBLE SALE: will be at the village hall on Saturday March 2, at 11am, to raise funds for Chailey Bonfire Society. Donations of jumble will be gratefully received from February 16, so if you are having a post-Christmas clear out please bear the Bonfire Society in mind.

SPONSORED THREE COURSE DINNER: is being held at The Bull Inn Newick, by the Newick and Chailey St Peter and St James Hospice Support Group, on Wednesday March 6 at 7pm for 7.30pm. There will be a glass of bubbles on arrival and a fund raising raffle. Tickets cost £35 per head and please contact Sarah Nesbitt 01825 721033 or The Bull Inn 01825 722746 to acquire them.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SCHEDULE: for 2019 is available from Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or pge44@icloud.com, the local shop and the Five Bells. The Spring Show is on Saturday March 23 so do get your schedule and think of what to enter.

ST GEORGE’S DAY FETE: organised by Chailey Bonfire Society in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, takes place on Saturday April 20 and the Society invite you to have a stall. The fete will be open to the public from 12pm to 4pm. Each pitch is suitable for a gazebo and larger pitches are available. Car boots and general stalls are £10 and charity stalls are £5, with parking available behind each pitch. Payment to be made in advance. If you would like to book a stall or car boot space or more information call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. If you are interested in getting involved with this event or have/know of an attraction that the Bonfire Society may be interested in please also contact Clare.

ST PETER AND ST JAMES HOSPICE: Newick and Chailey Support Group is looking for new committee members. The group raise around £10,000 to £12,000 a year for the Hospice by running and supporting various local events. There are about six meetings in a year held in the evening. This is obviously a very worthwhile enterprise and anybody who feels they would like to help is asked please to contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or pge44@icloud.com.