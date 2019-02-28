JUMBLE SALE: will be at the village hall this Saturday (March 2) at 11am, to raise much needed funds for Chailey Bonfire Society. Please support the Society and go along, there are sure to be some bargains. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am. For more information or to arrange a local collection call Diane on 01273 401900.

MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meets every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday March 5 and the Full Parish Council on Tuesday March 19, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green, starting at 7.30 pm. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on planning or related matters and any issue they raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The agendas can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday March 5, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when Paul Green will give a fascinating talk titled ‘Murders and Misdemeanours’. Prospective members and guests are always welcome and a donation of £3 will include homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

SPONSORED THREE COURSE DINNER: is being held at The Bull Inn Newick, by the Newick and Chailey St Peter and St James Hospice Support Group, on Wednesday March 6 at 7pm for 7.30pm. Tickets cost £35 each, contact Sarah Nesbitt 01825 721033 or The Bull Inn 01825 722746 to acquire them.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: is at the village hall (next to the Five Bells Pub) on Saturday March 9 between 10am and 1pm. It’s excellent news that the Repair Café is starting to stock spares so that repairs can be completed on the day. There are also plans to offer internet access to enable those hard to find spare parts to be tracked down there and then. The Repair Café is part of a world-wide movement where volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. Everyone is welcome to take along broken items or clothing needing repair and enjoy cup of tea or coffee and a cake whilst waiting. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

BRANCH LINE WEEKEND: at the Bluebell Railway takes place from Friday March 15 to Sunday March 17. The timetable is now available at https://www.bluebell-railway.com/. There will be plenty of opportunities to hop on and off at different stations and watch the locomotives as they shunt up and down at Horsted Keynes. This is a chance to relive the days when the Bluebell Line was the epitome of a rural branch line running these ‘small but mighty’ branch line locomotives. This will showcase the Bluebell Railway’s small locomotives plus visitors including O2-class No. W24 ‘Calbourne’ (courtesy of the Isle of Wight Steam Railway Company Ltd) and the 0298-class No. 30587 Beattie Well Tank (courtesy of the National Railway Museum) built in 1874.

SPRING CONCERT: Coro Nuovo will be performing Fauré’s Requiem at St Peter’s Church, Chailey Green, on Saturday March 16 at 7pm. The work is set for choir, soprano and baritone solo and will be conducted by Andrew Rees, Coro Nuovo’s Music Director. The Coro Nuovo Young Musician of the Year 2018, Rebecca Leggett, will be performing. Tickets can be obtained via email at tickets@coronuovo.org.uk or by calling 07887 917657 or online at https://coronuovo.org.uk/tickets/.

LUNCH CLUB: takes place on Thursdays March 21 and April 11 at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. Just go along from 12.30 to 2pm, the access is easy and there are disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

CRICKET CLUB: Chailey CC AGM, with buffet, takes place at The Five Bells on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm. The Club plays friendly games on Sundays and are keen to have more players. If you are interested in playing cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, do go along and learn more. You will be made most welcome. If you would like more information before call Peter on 07709 946880.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Society’s Spring Show is on Saturday March 23 so now is the time to get your schedule from The Five Bells, South Chailey Stores or Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or 07803 179708. You will see from the Schedule the great thing about this show is there are categories across all age groups with sections for flowers, vegetables, handicrafts as well as baking. The Horticultural Society encourages everyone to take part and it’s easy to enter, with entries being charged at no more than 10p or 20p per class and children free. If you would like more details email chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com.

FETE AND DOG SHOW: organised by Chailey Bonfire Society will be in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, on Saturday April 20 from 12pm to 4pm. The Society invite you to have a stall, pitches are suitable for a gazebo and larger pitches are available. Stalls and car boot spaces are £10, with payment to be made in advance, and to book or find out more call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. If you are interested in getting involved with this event or have/know of an attraction that the Bonfire Society may be interested in please let Clare know.

PLANT SALE: will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 18 from 10am to midday. As the sale is being organised by the Horticultural Society there will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to assist by taking part in the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge, either 30 or 60 miles, on Sunday May 19. Also the Foundation would be extremely grateful for volunteers at their Focus 10K at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, (www.chf.org.uk/event-f10k.html) on Sunday June 2. This is a few months away but please check your diaries now and see if you can help as the Foundation are looking for at least forty volunteers/marshalls. Helpers will need to be there between 8am and 2pm and food and beverages will be provided. Please let the Foundation know, as soon as possible, if you can help on 01825 724444 or fundraising @chf.org.uk.

HORTICULTURAL NEWS: ‘The arrival of March brings hope and enthusiasm to the gardener as by the end of the month the days are appreciatively longer and the weather warmer. Mid-March is the time to plant first early potatoes. This can either be done by digging a trench or individually using a trowel. Plant the seed potato chitted end uppermost on a base of well rotted compost or manure and a handful of general fertiliser. Plant them 12” apart with 24” between rows. Earth up as growth appears to prevent frost damage and ensure the growing tubers are well covered to prevent greening. The best are Swift for the very earliest crop (also does well in bags), Casablanca, Sharpes Express (floury) and Red Duke of York. Broad beans and peas can be sown directly into the soil or started off in the greenhouse. The best for flavour are Imperial Green Longpod beans and Alderman peas though this is an old fashioned tall variety which crops over an extended period. I tend to plant mange tout and sugar snap types a week or two later in the warmer weather. At the end of the month sow directly lettuce, beetroot, spring onions and radish. I delay planting carrots and parsnips until early April so I will cover these next month. If you have space why not try asparagus? It requires good drainage and crowns are widely available. Dig a trench 10” deep and make a central ridge on which to place the crown. Spread out the roots and space them at 15” intervals and cover with soil. Only take a few spikes in the first year and cover with seaweed collected from the beach in the winter. Onions sets can be planted out at the end of the month or started off earlier in the greenhouse. Plant them 4” to 6” apart (the closer they are the small the bulb) with their tops just visible. Sturon, Stuttgart and centurion are reliable white onions and Red Barron for red. Prune hybrid and floribunda roses. Cut out any dead wood and cut back about half way to an outward facing bud’. For more details contact Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com.