SAVE THE HORNS LODGE: a Public Meeting to discuss how everyone can get involved to save our village pub takes place at St Peters Church, on Chailey Green, today (Thursday March 7) at 7.30pm. Campaigners face a race against time to raise £300,000 to secure the future of this village pub. Residents arranged for the pub to be listed as an Asset of Community Value in 2017 and have now set up a limited company to bid for the pub when it comes up at auction on Wednesday March 20. If successful, it is intended to refurbish the pub and reopen it as an asset at the heart of our village community. To raise £300,000 £1 shares in the company are being sold and people are being asked to provide loans of a minimum of £250. Should the company fail to raise enough money to buy the pub all shares and loans will be refunded in full. Please go along as it would be great to see as many as possible who are interested in reviving the Horns Lodge. Details of the meeting, Business Plan and Share/Loan Application Forms are available at http://www.hornslodgechailey.co.uk. The documents will also be available at the meeting.

MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meets every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: is at the village hall (next to the Five Bells Pub) this Saturday (March 9) between 10am and 1pm. The Repair Café is part of a world-wide movement where volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. Everyone is welcome to take along broken items or clothing needing repair and enjoy cup of tea or coffee and a cake whilst waiting. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

BRANCH LINE WEEKEND: at the Bluebell Railway takes place from Friday March 15 to Sunday March 17. The timetable is now available at https://www.bluebell-railway.com/. There will be plenty of opportunities to hop on and off at different stations and watch the locomotives as they shunt up and down at Horsted Keynes. This is a chance to relive the days when the Bluebell Line was the epitome of a rural branch line running these ‘small but mighty’ branch line locomotives. This will showcase the Bluebell Railway’s small locomotives plus visitors including O2-class No. W24 ‘Calbourne’ (courtesy of the Isle of Wight Steam Railway Company Ltd) and the 0298-class No. 30587 Beattie Well Tank (courtesy of the National Railway Museum) built in 1874.

SPRING CONCERT: Coro Nuovo will be performing Fauré’s Requiem at St Peter’s Church, Chailey Green, on Saturday March 16 at 7pm. The work is set for choir, soprano and baritone solo and will be conducted by Andrew Rees, Coro Nuovo’s Music Director. The Coro Nuovo Young Musician of the Year 2018, Rebecca Leggett, will be performing. Tickets can be obtained via email at tickets@coronuovo.org.uk or by calling 07887 917657 or online at https://coronuovo.org.uk/tickets/.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council at 7.30 pm on Tuesday March 19 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a wish to range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

LUNCH CLUB: takes place on Thursdays March 21 and April 11 at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. Just go along from 12.30 to 2pm, the access is easy and there are disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

CRICKET CLUB: Chailey CC AGM, with buffet, takes place at The Five Bells on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm. The Club plays friendly games on Sundays and are keen to have more players. If you are interested in playing cricket on Sundays, regularly or occasionally, do go along and learn more. You will be made most welcome. If you would like more information before call Peter on 07709 946880.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Society’s Spring Show is on Saturday March 23 so now is the time to get your schedule from The Five Bells, South Chailey Stores or Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or 07803 179708. You will see from the Schedule the great thing about this show is there are categories across all age groups with sections for flowers, vegetables, handicrafts as well as baking. The Horticultural Society encourages everyone to take part and it’s easy to enter, with entries being charged at no more than 10p or 20p per class and children free. If you would like more details email chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday April 2, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green; starting at 7.30 pm. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday April 2, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when Rukshana Master will give an interesting talk titled ‘Tales from the British Raj’. Prospective members and guests are always welcome and a donation of £3 will include homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

FETE AND DOG SHOW: organised by Chailey Bonfire Society will be in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, on Saturday April 20 from 12pm to 4pm. The Society invite you to have a stall, pitches are suitable for a gazebo and larger pitches are available. Stalls and car boot spaces are £10, with payment to be made in advance. To book a stall or find out more call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. The Society is planning a tombola and a raffle and donations of prizes would be much appreciated. Also help on the day is much needed even if it is only for an hour or two. If you have a prize to donate or are able to assist the Society on the day please let Clare know or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

PLANT SALE: will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 18 from 10am to midday. As the sale is being organised by the Horticultural Society there will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

JUMBLE SALE: raising money for Newick and Chailey Brownies will be at the village hall on Saturday May 18 at 11am. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to assist by taking part in the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge, either 30 or 60 miles, on Sunday May 19. Also the Foundation would be extremely grateful for volunteers at their Focus 10K at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, (www.chf.org.uk/event-f10k.html) on Sunday June 2. This is a few months away but please check your diaries now and see if you can help as the Foundation are looking for at least forty volunteers/marshalls. Helpers will need to be there between 8am and 2pm and food and beverages will be provided. Please let the Foundation know, as soon as possible, if you can help on 01825 724444 or fundraising @chf.org.uk.