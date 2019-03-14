MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church on Chailey Green, meets every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

BRANCH LINE WEEKEND: at the Bluebell Railway takes place this weekend, from Friday March 15 to Sunday March 17. This is an opportunity to see vising locomotives including O2-class No. W24 ‘Calbourne’ (courtesy of the Isle of Wight Steam Railway Company Ltd) and the 0298-class No. 30587 Beattie Well Tank (courtesy of the National Railway Museum) built in 1874. For more details visit https://www.bluebell-railway.com/.

SPRING CONCERT: Coro Nuovo will be performing Fauré’s Requiem, at St Peter’s Church, Chailey Green, this Saturday (March 16) at 7pm. Tickets can be obtained via email at tickets@coronuovo.org.uk or by calling 07887 917657 or online at https://coronuovo.org.uk/tickets/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: All residents are invited to attend the meeting of the Parish Council on Tuesday March 19 and the Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday April 2 at the Reading Room, Chailey Green at 7.30pm. The Council will be considering and making decisions on a range of matters relevant to Chailey and its residents. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak on any issue they raise or draw to the Council’s attention. The agendas can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

SAVE THE HORNS LODGE: Campaigners face a race against time to raise £300,000 to secure the future of this village pub. Residents have set up a limited company to bid for the pub when it comes up at auction on Wednesday March 20. If successful, it is intended to refurbish the pub and reopen it as an asset at the heart of our village community. To raise £300,000 £1 shares in the company are being sold and loans of a minimum of £250 are being sought. Please visit the website http://www.hornslodgechailey.co.uk for the details, including a Business Plan and Share/Loan Application Forms. Should the company fail to raise enough money to buy the pub all shares and loans will be refunded in full. Please visit the website to see how you can help save The Horns Lodge. For more information email info@hornslodgechailey.co.uk.

LUNCH CLUB: takes place on Thursdays March 21 and April 11 at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. Just go along from 12.30 to 2pm, the access is easy and there are disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

CRICKET CLUB: Chailey CC AGM, with buffet, takes place at The Five Bells on Friday March 22 at 7.30pm. The Club plays friendly games on Sundays and are keen to have more players. If you are interested in playing cricket on Sundays, either regularly or occasionally, do go along you will be made most welcome. If you would like more information before call Peter on 07709 946880.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Society’s Spring Show is on Saturday March 23, at the village hall, so now is the time to get a schedule. They are available from The Five Bells, South Chailey Stores or Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or 07803 179708. The great thing about this show is there are categories across all age groups with sections for flowers, vegetables, handicrafts as well as baking. The Horticultural Society encourages everyone to take part and it’s easy to enter, with entries being charged at no more than 10p or 20p per class and children free. If you would like more details email chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com.

SPRING TRACTOR RUN: is taking place on Saturday March 30. Organised by Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club the Run is based on the theme ‘Mad as a March Hare Spring River Run’ the idea being to follow the course of local rivers and streams into Lewes. Everyone is welcome to go along either as a spectator or with a tractor. Meet at Tinkers Park, Hadlow Down (TN22 4HS) by 10am for a 10.15am departure to Five Ash Down, via the lanes, for the first stop, at about 11am, at The Pig and Butcher. Complimentary tea and coffee, plus bacon butties at a subsidised price of £2 will be available. Thanks to Ian and Emma for their support. The Run will continue at 11.30am to The Laughing Fish, Isfield, arriving at 12.15pm where the affiliated Morris side Spirimawgus will be in attendance. At 12.45pm the Run will set off for Barcombe where it will meet a Tinkers Steamer which will lead the Run into Lewes, past the Elephant and Castle, via the one-way system into Cliffe High Street, past the Dorset Arms and into Harveys Yard where all the steam, tractors and vintage vehicles will park up. There will be live folk music, a barbeque and a bar courtesy of Harveys Brewery. The Club are extremely grateful to Harveys Brewery for hosting this gathering and for their tremendous support of this event. The Club are again collecting for St Peter and St James Hospice who will have a presence at the Brewery too. For more details email chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or visit http://www.chaileytractorclub.org/.

WILL WRITING APPOINTMENTS: free of charge, throughout April local solicitors have generously agreed to offer a limited number of appointments free. Instead of paying the solicitor for professional advice it is asked that you donate to St Peter & St James Hospice. The suggested donation is £120 for a Single Will and £180 for a Joint Will. Just choose one of the participating solicitors at https://stpjhospice.org/events/make-a-will-month/ and arrange an appointment, quoting ‘St Peter & St James Hospice’. For more information, please contact the Fundraising Team on 01444 470710 or email fundraising@stpjhospice.org.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday April 2, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when Rukshana Master will give an interesting talk titled ‘Tales from the British Raj’. Prospective members and guests are always welcome and a donation of £3 will include homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: is at the village hall on Saturday April 13 between 10am and 1pm. The Café had a successful day at their March Café, with more than 100 visitors, 62 repairs were attempted the vast majority successfully. Repairs included laptops, an antique wooden box, hoovers, toasters, DVD players, a leaf blower, ceramic items and clothing and fabric repairs. The Café also assists visitors with identifying and ordering hard to find spare parts as well as researching repair options. Anyone can take broken items for repair and have a cup of tea or coffee and cake while they wait. Volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

FETE AND DOG SHOW: organised by Chailey Bonfire Society is in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, on Saturday April 20 from 12pm to 4pm. The Society invite you to have a stall, pitches are suitable for a gazebo and larger pitches are available. Stalls and car boot spaces are £10, with payment to be made in advance. To book a stall or find out more call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. The Society is planning a tombola and a raffle and donations of prizes would be much appreciated. Also help on the day is much needed for an hour or two or more. If you have a prize to donate or are able to assist the Society on the day please let Clare know or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

PLANT SALE: organised by the Horticultural Society will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 18 from 10am to midday. There will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

JUMBLE SALE: raising funds for Newick and Chailey Brownies will be at the village hall on Saturday May 18 at 11am. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to take part in the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge, either 30 or 60 miles, on Sunday May 19. Also the Foundation would be extremely grateful for volunteers at their Focus 10K at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, (www.chf.org.uk/event-f10k.html) on Sunday June 2. Please check your diaries and see if you can help as the Foundation are looking for at least forty volunteers/marshalls. Helpers need to be there between 8am and 2pm and food and beverages will be provided. Please let the Foundation know if you can help on 01825 724444 or fundraising @chf.org.uk.