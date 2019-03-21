MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green, meets every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CRICKET CLUB: Chailey CC AGM, with buffet, takes place at The Five Bells this Friday (March 22) at 7.30pm. The Club plays friendly games on Sundays and are looking for players of all ages and ability. Want start playing or come out of retirement? If you are interested in playing cricket on Sundays either regularly or occasionally then do go along you will be made most welcome. If you would like more information before call Peter on 07709 946880.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The Society’s Spring Show is this Saturday (March 23) at the village hall. Schedules are available from The Five Bells, South Chailey Stores or Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or 07803 179708. The Horticultural Society encourages everyone to take part and it’s easy to enter, with entries being charged at no more than 10p or 20p per class and children free. If you would like more details email chaileyvillageshow@outlook.com. Everyone is welcome to go along at 2.30pm and see the exhibits, there will be a fantastic display of spring flowers I’m sure. Also homemade refreshments and prize giving at 4pm.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

SPRING TRACTOR RUN: is taking place on Saturday March 30 and everyone is welcome to go along either as a spectator or with a tractor. Meet at Tinkers Park, Hadlow Down (TN22 4HS) by 10am for a 10.15am departure to Five Ash Down, via the lanes, for the first stop, at about 11am, at The Pig and Butcher. Complimentary tea and coffee, plus bacon butties at a subsidised price of £2 will be available. Thanks to Ian and Emma for their support. The Run will continue at 11.30am to The Laughing Fish, Isfield, arriving at 12.15pm where the affiliated Morris side Spirimawgus will be in attendance. At 12.45pm the Run will set off for Barcombe where it will meet a Tinkers Steamer which will lead the Run into Lewes into Harveys Yard where all the steam, tractors and vintage vehicles will park up. There will be live folk music, a barbeque and a bar courtesy of Harveys Brewery. The Club are extremely grateful to Harveys Brewery for their tremendous support of this event. The Club are again collecting for St Peter and St James Hospice who will have a presence at the Brewery too. For more details email chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or visit http://www.chaileytractorclub.org/.

WILL WRITING APPOINTMENTS: free of charge, throughout April local solicitors have generously agreed to offer a limited number of appointments free. Instead of paying the solicitor for professional advice it is asked that you donate to St Peter & St James Hospice. The suggested donation is £120 for a Single Will and £180 for a Joint Will. Just choose one of the participating solicitors at https://stpjhospice.org/events/make-a-will-month/ and arrange an appointment, quoting ‘St Peter & St James Hospice’. For more information, please contact the Fundraising Team on 01444 470710 or email fundraising@stpjhospice.org.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday April 2, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green; starting at 7.30 pm. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday April 2, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when Rukshana Master will give an interesting talk titled ‘Tales from the British Raj’. Prospective members and guests are always welcome and a donation of £3 will include homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

LUNCH CLUB: takes place on Thursday April 11 at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. Just go along from 12.30 to 2pm, the access is easy and there are disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: is at the village hall on Saturday April 13 between 10am and 1pm. The Café volunteers, along with undertaking repairs, assist visitors with identifying and ordering hard to find spare parts as well as researching repair options. Anyone can take broken items for repair and have a cup of tea or coffee and cake while they wait. Volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

ACOUSTIC, OPEN SESSION: music night is at the Kings Head, Lewes, on Sunday April 14 at 8pm. This is being compered by well-known musician Graham Meheux and is a joint fundraiser for St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club. All welcome, musicians and spectators alike. Just go along, maybe sing or play an instrument or simply listen and enjoy.

FETE AND DOG SHOW: organised by Chailey Bonfire Society is in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, on Saturday April 20 from 12pm to 4pm. The Society invite you to have a stall, pitches are suitable for a gazebo and larger pitches are available. Stalls and car boot spaces are £10, with payment to be made in advance. To book a stall or find out more call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. The Society is planning a tombola and a raffle and donations of prizes would be much appreciated. Also help on the day is much needed for an hour or two or more. If you have a prize to donate or are able to assist the Society on the day please let Clare know or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

PLANT SALE: organised by the Horticultural Society will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 18 from 10am to midday. There will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

JUMBLE SALE: raising funds for Newick and Chailey Brownies will be at the village hall on Saturday May 18 at 11am. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to take part in the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge, either 30 or 60 miles, on Sunday May 19. Also the Foundation would be extremely grateful for volunteers at their Focus 10K at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, (www.chf.org.uk/event-f10k.html) on Sunday June 2. Helpers need to be there between 8am and 2pm and food and beverages will be provided. Please let the Foundation know if you can help on 01825 724444 or fundraising @chf.org.uk.

CHAILEY SCHOOL: The planning application to provide a new building to the popular and successful Chailey School in East Sussex was granted planning permission by Lewes District Council on March 12. The new modern and sustainable building will enhance the teaching and learning environment, reduce energy consumption and maintenance costs therefore increasing funding for education. There will also be more opportunity for community use of the facilities. Speaking at the Planning Committee Cllr Mark Evans of Chailey Parish said that architects had listened to their concerns and he had received “a preponderance of favourable comments from our and neighbouring communities”. Councillor Sheppard, who proposed the motion to accept the officers’ recommendation to approve the plans praised Chailey School for “their fantastic staff and amazing results”. He went on to say that “the developers had done all they can for the school and neighbours”.

Headteacher Helen Key gave the committee detailed insight into the constant issues and compromises the school face with the current no longer fit for purpose main teaching building. Mrs Key spoke after consent was given “I am delighted with the result of tonight’s committee meeting which will bring so many benefits to our students, staff and the Chailey community. We would like to thank everyone who has supported us and look forward to the next steps of this exciting journey.” Ed Sutton from Bowmer + Kirkland the firm who will build the new building said, “The result is great news for the Chailey School community. We look forward to continuing to work with everyone involved as we progress the new building plans.” Students from Chailey School were in attendance to watch democracy in action.