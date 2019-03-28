MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green, meets every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

SPRING TRACTOR RUN: is takes place this Saturday (March 30) and everyone is welcome to go along either as a spectator or with a tractor. Meet at Tinkers Park, Hadlow Down (TN22 4HS) by 10am for a 10.15am departure to Five Ash Down, via the lanes, for the first stop, at about 11am, at The Pig and Butcher. Complimentary tea and coffee, plus bacon butties at a subsidised price of £2 will be available. Thanks to Ian and Emma for their support. The Run will continue at 11.30am to The Laughing Fish, Isfield, arriving at 12.15pm where the affiliated Morris side Spirimawgus will be in attendance. At 12.45pm the Run will set off for Barcombe where it will meet a Tinkers Steamer which will lead the Run into Lewes into Harveys Yard where all the steam, tractors and vintage vehicles will park up. There will be live folk music, a barbeque and a bar courtesy of Harveys Brewery. The Club are extremely grateful to Harveys Brewery for their tremendous support of this event. The Club are again collecting for St Peter and St James Hospice who will have a presence at the Brewery too. For more details email chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or visit http://www.chaileytractorclub.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

WILL WRITING APPOINTMENTS: free of charge, throughout April local solicitors have generously agreed to offer a limited number of appointments free. Instead of paying the solicitor for professional advice it is asked that you donate to St Peter & St James Hospice. The suggested donation is £120 for a Single Will and £180 for a Joint Will. Just choose one of the participating solicitors at https://stpjhospice.org/events/make-a-will-month/ and arrange an appointment, quoting ‘St Peter & St James Hospice’. For more information, please contact the Fundraising Team on 01444 470710 or email fundraising@stpjhospice.org.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday April 2, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green; starting at 7.30 pm. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday April 2, at the village hall, at 7.45pm when Rukshana Master will give an interesting talk titled ‘Tales from the British Raj’. Prospective members and guests are always welcome and a donation of £3 will include homemade refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

QUIZ NIGHTS: hosted by Graham Meheux are taking place on Tuesday April 9 at the Rose and Crown Fletching, Tuesday April 16 at the Stand Up Inn Lindfield and Wednesday April 24 at the Kings Head Lewes. Proceeds from the evening will be split between St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club. There will be nibbles, a raffle and prizes for the winning team. Teams up to 6, £5 per person and tickets are available from grahammeheux@gmail.com. For more details email chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or call Howard on 07971 792449.

LUNCH CLUB: is at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday April 11. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. Just go along from 12.30 to 2pm, the access is easy and there are disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: is at the village hall on Saturday April 13 between 10am and 1pm. The Café volunteers along with undertaking repairs assist with identifying and ordering hard to find spare parts as well as researching repair options. Anyone can take broken items for repair and have a cup of tea or coffee and cake while they wait. Volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

ACOUSTIC, OPEN SESSION: music night is at the Kings Head, Lewes, on Sunday April 14 at 8pm. This is being compered by well-known musician Graham Meheux and is a joint fundraiser for St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club. All welcome, musicians and spectators alike. Just go along, maybe sing or play an instrument or simply listen and enjoy.

FETE AND DOG SHOW: organised by Chailey Bonfire Society is in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, on Saturday April 20 from 12pm to 4pm. The Society invite you to have a stall, pitches are suitable for a gazebo and larger pitches are available. Stalls and car boot spaces are £10, with payment to be made in advance. To book a stall or find out more call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk. The Society is planning a tombola and a raffle and donations of prizes would be much appreciated. Also help on the day is much needed for an hour or two or more. If you have a prize to donate or are able to assist the Society on the day please let Clare know or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

PLANT SALE: organised by the Horticultural Society will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 18 from 10am to midday. There will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

JUMBLE SALE: raising funds for Newick and Chailey Brownies will be at the village hall on Saturday May 18 at 11am. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to take part in the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge, either 30 or 60 miles, on Sunday May 19. Also the Foundation would be extremely grateful for volunteers at their Focus 10K at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, (www.chf.org.uk/event-f10k.html) on Sunday June 2. Helpers need to be there between 8am and 2pm and food and beverages will be provided. Please let the Foundation know if you can help on 01825 724444 or fundraising @chf.org.uk.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS: ‘Firstly a word of warning. Slug pellets containing metaldehyde will be banned from 2020 everywhere except permanent poly tunnels and greenhouses. This is because of their danger to wild life and a small risk of contamination of drinking water. The effectiveness of metaldehyde was that it is a contact killer and thus very effective against surface slugs. The applications that remain available are those containing ferric phosphate and biological agents. Ferric phosphate is not a contact killer and works to kill slugs after ingestion. At present it is considered safe as it breaks down to ferric and phosphate compounds though both of these are poisonous in large quantities. Biological controls work by infecting slugs with nematodes that seek out and kill them. The advantage is that it works on slugs below the surface. It lasts about six weeks per application. The soil needs to be warm and wet. Now as promised to the growing of parsnips and carrots. The easiest way for parsnips and exhibition carrots is to use a dibber to make a hole about 6” deep and fill it with a mixture of 50/50 sieved universal compost and horticultural sand and plant 4 to 5 seeds on top. Parsnips are slow to germinate and always use fresh seed. Choose just one seedling and protect from slugs. Choose canker resistant varieties. With carrots use carrot fly resistant varieties (Flyway) or protect with fleece.

Now something for the adventurous. Who has heard of Hamburg Parsley? Common in Eastern Europe it is almost unknown here. Botanically it is a parsley though distantly related to parsnips. The top growth looks and tastes like flat leave parsley and the root looks like parsnip with added flavours of parsley and celery. It is therefore dual purpose and easy to grow in the same way as parsnips. Completely hardy and ready to harvest in six months. Sowings can be made in March or July though too much heat can inhibit germination. Also don’t pick too much of the green parsley like top growth as that will spoil the root which is used in the same way as parsnips. At our shows it would come under the ‘any other vegetable’ class. By mid-April greenhouses and poly tunnels should be frost free and allow the planting out of tomato plants though chillies, sweet peppers and aubergine will still benefit from a little extra warmth. Prune fig trees in late March and early April and try to bring some order to what is usually a thoroughly disorderly tree. Split agapanthus and repot orchids after flowering.

The St. George’s Day Fete is on the 20th April and we will have a stand with plants for sale and advice to be given’. For more details contact Peter Estcourt on 07803179708 or via pge44@icloud.com.