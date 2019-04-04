MUM & TODDLER GROUP: at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green, meets every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: has services every Sunday. A Morning Service takes place at 10.30am and an Evening Service at 6.30pm. All welcome to the services, visit www.chaileyfreechurch.com for more details.

QUIZ NIGHTS: hosted by Graham Meheux are taking place on Tuesday April 9 at the Rose and Crown Fletching, Tuesday April 16 at the Stand Up Inn Lindfield and Wednesday April 24 at the Kings Head Lewes. Proceeds from the evening will be split between St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club. There will be nibbles, a raffle and prizes for the winning team. Teams up to 6, £5 per person and tickets are available from grahammeheux@gmail.com. For more details email chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or call Howard on 07971 792449.

LUNCH CLUB: is at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday April 11. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. Just go along from 12.30 to 2pm, the access is easy and there are disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: is at the village hall on Saturday April 13 between 10am and 1pm. The Café volunteers along with undertaking repairs will assist with identifying and ordering hard to find spare parts and research repair options. Anyone can take broken items for repair and have a cup of tea or coffee and cake while they wait. Volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

ACOUSTIC, OPEN SESSION: music night is at the Kings Head, Lewes, on Sunday April 14 at 8pm. This is being compered by Graham Meheux and is a joint fundraiser for St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Classic & Vintage Tractor Club. All welcome, musicians and spectators alike. Just go along, maybe sing or play an instrument or simply listen and enjoy.

FETE AND DOG SHOW: organised by Chailey Bonfire Society is in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey, on Saturday April 20 from 12pm to 4pm..The Society is planning a tombola and a raffle and donations of prizes would be much appreciated. Also help on the day is much needed for an hour or two or more. If you have a prize to donate, are able to assist the Society on the day or would like a stall call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk .

WINDMILL AND RURAL LIFE MUSEUM: will open for the first time this year on Sunday April 28 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission costs £1 adults and 50p for children aged 10-16 years. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY BONFIRE SOCIETY AGM: takes place at the Five Bells, Chailey Green, on Wednesday May 1 at 8.15pm. Everyone is welcome to attend and learn more about the Bonfire Society.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday May 7, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green; starting at 7.30 pm. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: meet on Tuesday May 7, at the village hall, at 7.45pm to discuss the top two resolutions chosen to go forward to the NFWI Annual Meeting in Bournemouth on June 5. The resolutions are ‘A call against the decline in local bus services’ and ‘Don’t fear the smear’. This promises to be an interesting discussion and afterwards members will enjoy homemade refreshments. Prospective members and guests are will be made most welcome and a donation of £3 includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

PLANT SALE: organised by the Horticultural Society will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 18 from 10am to midday. There will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

JUMBLE SALE: raising funds for Newick and Chailey Brownies will be at the village hall on Saturday May 18 at 11am. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to take part in the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge, either 30 or 60 miles, on Sunday May 19. Also the Foundation would be extremely grateful for volunteers at their Focus 10K at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, (www.chf.org.uk/event-f10k.html) on Sunday June 2. Helpers need to be there between 8am and 2pm and food and beverages will be provided. Please let the Foundation know if you can help on 01825 724444 or fundraising @chf.org.uk.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: On a lovely spring afternoon the Society held its spring Show. Despite the recent wet and windy weather the daffodils, narcissi and spring flowers were of a very high standard. It was gratifying to see an increase in the entries in the handicraft and flower arranging classes. Overall entries were well up on previous years. The afternoon was well attended and a good time was had by all. Cups were awarded Parsons Cup (daffodils/ narcissi) and Spring Cup (most outstanding exhibit in flower classes) Chris Gibson,

Bo-Peep Cup (handicrafts and cookery) Lynne Humphry, Maureen Durrant and Dave Caughley, Society Cup (flower arranging) Diane Ellis, Angelica Cup (7years and under) Jasmine Kingsbury and Rosemary Cup (8 to 11 years) Eddie Finch. The Society’s Summer Show is on Saturday July 20. Show Schedules are available from The Five Bells, South Chailey Stores or Peter Estcourt via pge44@waitrose.com or 07803 179708.

CRICKET CLUB: Chailey Cricket Club play friendly games on Sundays and are keen for more players of all ages and ability. Want to start playing or come out of retirement? If you are interested in playing cricket on Sundays, whether regularly or occasionally, or would like more information call Peter on 07709 946880.