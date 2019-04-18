MUM AND TODDLER GROUP: At St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green, meets every Friday from 9.30am. This is free of charge and coffee, tea and biscuits will be available. If you or anyone you know would be interested in coming along please contact the Parish Office on 01825 722286 for more details.

ST GEORGE’S DAY: St George’s Day Village Fete and dog show, organised by Chailey Bonfire Society, is in the field at Markstakes Corner, South Chailey tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 4pm. There will be lots of stalls and a display of vintage vehicles and classic cars. The dog show will be taking registrations from noon, with the first class at 12.30pm. Classes are Puppy 6 to 18 months, Prettiest Bitch, Handsome Dog, Best Pair, Best re-home/rescue, Waggiest Tail, Best Pure-bred, Best Crossbred, Veteran and Dog the judge would like to take home. Each class costs £1.50 to enter. Do go long as this is a fun afternoon for all the family. For more information call Clare on 07985 112968 or email secretary@chaileybonfire.co.uk.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH: Today, Good Friday, there is a service at 10.30 am and services on Easter Sunday will be at 10.30am and 6.30pm. All are welcome to these services, visit www.chailey freechurch.com for more details.

QUIZ NIGHT: Hosted by Graham Meheux is on Tuesday Wednesday at the Kings Head Lewes. Proceeds from the evening will be split between St Peter and St James Hospice and Chailey Classic and Vintage Tractor Club. There will be nibbles, a raffle and prizes for the winning team. Teams up to six, £5 per person and tickets are available from grahammeheux@gmail.com. For more details email chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or call Howard on 07971 792449.

MUSEUM: Windmill and Rural Life Museum will open for the first time this year on Sunday April 28 from 3pm to 5pm. Admission costs £1 adults and 50p for children aged 10 to 16 years. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519.

AGM: Chailey Bonfire Society AGM takes place at the Five Bells, Chailey Green, on Wednesday May 1 at 8.15pm. The Limited Company AGM will be followed by the Chailey Bonfire Society meeting at 8.30pm. This meeting is open to everyone, so do go along and learn about the Society. Also you can follow the Society’s exploits and events on the Chailey Bonfire Society website http://www.chaileybonfire.co.uk or find the Bonfire Society on Facebook.

HOLIDAY MILLENNIUM WALK: The annual Chailey Link Walk takes place on Monday May 6 starting at 10am from the Pavilion at the Sports Ground, North Chailey. The walk covers 6.5 miles (although there is a short cut reducing it to 4 miles) and goes across Memorial and Pound Commons, through ancient woodland and bluebell woods with splendid views of the Downs, St Peter’s Church and surrounding farmland. At the end there will be a barbecue for those who have completed the walk. Maps with full instructions will be available at the start. If you have never done the walk before, or are new to Chailey, do come along and enjoy meeting new and old friends whilst getting some exercise, listening to the birdsong and admiring the bluebells. For more details call John Smith on 01825 723519 or Trevor Smith on 01273 891008.

PLANNING COMMITTEE: All Chailey residents are invited to attend the Parish Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday May 7, at the Reading Room, Chailey Green; starting at 7.30 pm. Members of the public will have an opportunity to speak about any planning or related matter. The full agenda can be found on the Council’s website at chailey.org. They look forward to seeing you.

CHAILEY WI: Meet on Tuesday May 7 at the village hall, at the earlier time of 7.30pm to see if this change proves popular with members. The resolutions chosen to go forward to the NFWI Annual Meeting in Bournemouth on June 5 will be discussed. The resolutions are ‘A call against the decline in local bus services’ and ‘Don’t fear the smear’. This promises to be an interesting discussion and afterwards members will enjoy home-made refreshments. Prospective members and guests are will be made most welcome and a donation of £3 includes refreshments. For more information call Margaret Smith on 01825 723519.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ: Is at the village hall on Saturday May 11 between 10am and 1pm. The Café volunteers along with undertaking repairs will assist with identifying and ordering hard to find spare parts and research repair options. Anyone can take broken items for repair and have a cup of tea or coffee and cake while they wait. Volunteer experts repair things free of charge although a donation towards running costs is invited. If you would like to know more contact chaileyrc@gmail.com or find the Café on Facebook.

LUNCH CLUB: Is at St Peter’s Church, on Chailey Green on Thursday May 16. The meal is freshly prepared and home-cooked with a main course, choice of puddings and tea/coffee all for £5 per person. Just go along from 12.30 to 2pm, the access is easy and there are disabled toilet facilities. If you require transport or further information please contact stpeterschurch12@hotmail.co.uk or call 01825 722286.

PLANT SALE: Organised by the Horticultural Society will be on the forecourt of the Horns Lodge on Saturday May 18 from 10am to midday. There will be excellent summer bedding, tomato and vegetable plants, perennials and much more.

JUMBLE SALE: Raising funds for Newick and Chailey Brownies will be at the village hall on Saturday May 18 at 11am. Donations of jumble will be much appreciated between 8.30am and 10.30am.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED: Chailey Heritage Foundation are looking for volunteers to take part in the Greater Brighton Cycle Challenge, either 30 or 60 miles, on Sunday May 19. Also the Foundation would be extremely grateful for volunteers at their Focus 10K at Borde Hill Garden, Haywards Heath, (www.chf.org.uk/event-f10k.html) on Sunday June 2. Helpers need to be there between 8am and 2pm and food and beverages will be provided. Please let the Foundation know if you can help on 01825 724444 or fundraising @chf.org.uk.

CRICKET CLUB: Chailey Cricket Club play friendly games on Sundays and their first game is on Sunday May 19 starting at 2pm at the Sports Pavilion, North Chailey (just off the A272). The club are keen to welcome more players, of all ages and ability. If you are interested in playing cricket and would like to know more call Peter on 07709 946880.

TRACTOR RUN: Classic and Vintage Tractor Club Summer Tractor Run is on Saturday June 29, the route and timings will be advised shortly. In the meantime many of the members and their tractors will be at Chailey Bonfire Society’s St Georges Day Fete tomorrow, Saturday. Do go along and chat to members and find out about the Club. Alternatively visit www.chaileytractorclub.org or contact them via chaileytractorclub@gmail.com or 07971 792449.