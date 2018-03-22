Apologies: for no column last week, no idea why it did not appear.

Annual ISOC Walking Race and Easter egg hunt: will take place on Monday 2nd April at Haywards Heath Rugby Club, Whiteman’s Green. Entry fee £2 for over 16’s only. Registration from 9.30am for 10am start. Trophies and medals awarded and walkers in fancy dress invited! Children invited to take part in Egg Hunt from 10.30am.

More info from independent_state_of_Cuckfield@hotmail.com or Jim 01444 413454

Ensemble Reza: in partnership with Horsham Symphony Orchestra present an early evening Spring concert on Saturday 24th March at 6pm in Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield Tickets £15 and under 18’s £3 from Carousel Music and Pepperbox and from www.ensemblereza.com

Cuckfield Museum’s Talk: Thursday 12th April, 2.30 pm, the Council Chamber, The Queen’s Hall “An Investigator Calls”, an illustrated talk by Neil Sadler.

Neil takes a behind the scene look at police investigation into missing people searches with a variety of well-known cases, and, from an insider’s view, the Grand Hotel bombing of 1984.

To book a place, please phone Mike Nicholson on 01444 457448 or email events@cuckfieldmuseum.org More information from www.cuckfieldmuseum.org’

The Talbot Quiz: held in The Hayloft on 2nd and 4th Thursdays of each month at 8.30pm. Entrance £2 pp to be used as prize money, teams of any number. Next quiz 22nd March

SPRING CRAFT and GIFT FAIR: Saturday 7th April, The Old School Cuckfield, 10:30 to 2.30. Over 40 Stalls. Entry: Free Refreshments served