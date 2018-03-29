Annual ISOC Walking Race and Easter egg hunt: will take place on Monday 2nd April at Haywards Heath Rugby Club, Whiteman’s Green. Entry fee £2 for over 16’s only. Registration from 9.30am for 10am start. Trophies and medals awarded and walkers in fancy dress invited! Children invited to take part in Egg Hunt from 10.30am.

More info from independent_state_of_Cuckfield@hotmail.com or Jim 01444 413454

SPRING CRAFT and GIFT FAIR: on Saturday 7th April to be held at The Old School Cuckfield from 10:30 to 2.30. Over 40 Stalls Free entry and Refreshments served

Comedy Night: at The Talbot on Thursday 5th April at 8pm, with comedy store headliner Stephen Grant. Tickets £12 (or with Curry £22)

Charity Race Night: on Saturday 7th April at 7pm in The Queen’s Hall, Cuckfield. Food by The Talbot, 7 races, Tote, Music, Cash Bar, Raffle

Tickets £3 in advance from j_bally@hotmail.com or £5 on the door.

Proceeds to support St Peter and St James Hospice and Cuckfield Town Football Club

Cuckfield Museum: is planning to celebrate the Royal birth and wedding with a display in May to be called ‘Reasons to be Cheerful!’ If anyone has any bridal or child related articles they would be happy to loan, we would be very pleased to hear from them. Please phone Phillipa Malins on 01444 452307.