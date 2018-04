Craft and Vintage Market: returns to the Queen’s Hall on Saturday 21st April from 9.30 – 1pm. Entry free

Cuckfield Museum: is planning to celebrate the Royal birth and wedding with a display in May to be called ‘Reasons to be Cheerful!’ If anyone has any bridal or child related articles they would be happy to loan, we would be very pleased to hear from them. Please phone Phillipa Malins on 01444 452307.